Carving a niche making warrior blades
Through smoke and sparks and staccato banging from his anvil, John Lundemo forges swooping swords that look like they should be pulled from a stone, swung by a samurai or thrust on "Game of Thrones." The 60-year-old has carved out a niche making pricey blades that are inspired by history but liberally mix in elements of East and West, high art and Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kianna missing in south elgin
|Mar 31
|Rodriguez312
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb '17
|Community
|5
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC