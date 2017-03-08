YWCA Elgin to make prom dreams a reality at Cinderella's Closet
Elgin YWCA's Cinderella's Closet on Saturday, March 18, offers dresses, jewelry, purses, shoes and makeup for a $15 suggested donation. For a $15 suggested donation, high school girls can shop for formal dresses at the 13th annual Cinderella's Closet on Saturday, March 18. On Saturday, March 18, the YWCA Elgin will help make dreams come true for hundreds of modern-day Cinderella's at the 13th annual "Cinderella's Closet" event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Y, 220 E. Chicago St. in Elgin.
