Women-friendly Elgin gun range plans move forward
A proposed gun shop and shooting range in Elgin specifically catering to women got the OK from the planning and zoning commission. About 15 people spoke at the meeting Monday night, with a little more than half opposing plans to open Fox Valley Shooting Club in a vacant space at 780 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin senior planner Damir Latinovic said.
