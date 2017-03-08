Wind causes power outage at Elgin city hall, library

Crews work near the Pace Transportation Center on Chicago Street in Elgin where wind brought down an electric transformer on a power line forcing Metra to reduce service and knocking out power to parts of Elgin, Crews work near the Pace Transportation Center on Chicago Street in Elgin where wind brought down an electric transformer on a power line forcing Metra to reduce service and knocking out power to parts of Elgin, The wind brought down an electric transformer on a power line next to the Pace Transportation Center on Chicago Street, forcing Metra to reduce service in Elgin and knocking out power to parts of Elgin, including Elgin's city hall and the Gail Borden Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.