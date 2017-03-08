Wind causes power outage at Elgin city hall, library
Crews work near the Pace Transportation Center on Chicago Street in Elgin where wind brought down an electric transformer on a power line forcing Metra to reduce service and knocking out power to parts of Elgin, Crews work near the Pace Transportation Center on Chicago Street in Elgin where wind brought down an electric transformer on a power line forcing Metra to reduce service and knocking out power to parts of Elgin, The wind brought down an electric transformer on a power line next to the Pace Transportation Center on Chicago Street, forcing Metra to reduce service in Elgin and knocking out power to parts of Elgin, including Elgin's city hall and the Gail Borden Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC