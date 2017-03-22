WIM Fox Valley continues Women Inspiring Women series with Lisa Stamos

WIM Fox Valley welcomes Lisa Stamos, founder and owner of Quintessential Media Group, at its April 13 meeting at the Elgin Country Club. WIM Fox Valley welcomes Lisa Stamos, founder and owner of Quintessential Media Group, at its meeting on Thursday, April 13. The luncheon will be held at the Elgin Country Club, 2575 Weld Road, with networking at 11:30 a.m., luncheon and program at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.