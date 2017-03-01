Westminster Christian to put on 'You Can't Take It With You!'

Westminster Christian's High School presents "You Can't Take It With You!" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the school, 2700 W. Highland Ave. in Elgin. Set in 1936, this nostalgic and hilarious play contrasts the cooky Sycamore family with the straight-laced Kirby family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.