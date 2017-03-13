Weekend picks: Folk duo Dala finds harmonies at Elgin's SecondSpace
Amanda Walther and Sheila Carabine are the duo Dala. The two are set to perform in concert at Elgin Community College on Saturday, March 18. Japanese star pianist Mitsuko Uchida performs with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Wheaton College and at Symphony Center in Chicago.
