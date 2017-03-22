Weekend picks: Alvin Ailey dancers perform at Auditorium Theatre
Sarah Daley of South Elgin is among the dancers for Hope Boykin's "r-Evolution, Dream," which is performed in the repertory of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago. Canadian comedian Ian Bagg performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from Thursday through Sunday, March 23 to 26. Cheer on former South Elgin dancer Sarah Daley as she performs with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on its 47th annual visit to Chicago starting Wednesday for six repertory performances at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago.
