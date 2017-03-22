Weekend picks: Alvin Ailey dancers pe...

Weekend picks: Alvin Ailey dancers perform at Auditorium Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Sarah Daley of South Elgin is among the dancers for Hope Boykin's "r-Evolution, Dream," which is performed in the repertory of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago. Canadian comedian Ian Bagg performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from Thursday through Sunday, March 23 to 26. Cheer on former South Elgin dancer Sarah Daley as she performs with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on its 47th annual visit to Chicago starting Wednesday for six repertory performances at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10) Mar 15 rambler rich 14
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Mar 12 star 9
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Mar 4 April M. 50
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb '17 Phart Avianly 16
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan '17 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC