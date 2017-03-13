Warrant: Elgin woman tried to run down estranged husband 7 times
An Elgin woman hit her estranged husband with her sport utility vehicle, throwing him onto the hood, and tried to hit him seven more times in a four-minute span before fleeing from police and plunging into the Fox River, according to a search warrant for her vehicle's black box recorder. Micaela Salcedo, 40, of the 500 block of South Street, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other felonies in connection to the Feb. 3 attack, which resulted in her Jeep careening down an embankment and into the river near National Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kianna missing in south elgin
|23 hr
|Rodriguez312
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Wed
|April M.
|1
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb '17
|Community
|5
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC