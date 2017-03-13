Warrant: Elgin woman tried to run down estranged husband 7 times

An Elgin woman hit her estranged husband with her sport utility vehicle, throwing him onto the hood, and tried to hit him seven more times in a four-minute span before fleeing from police and plunging into the Fox River, according to a search warrant for her vehicle's black box recorder. Micaela Salcedo, 40, of the 500 block of South Street, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other felonies in connection to the Feb. 3 attack, which resulted in her Jeep careening down an embankment and into the river near National Street.

