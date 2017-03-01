Ward for South Elgin village president

There is no doubting the passion South Elgin Village President Steve Ward's opponents in the April 4 election have for their community, or their strong belief that they are best suited to tackle its challenges. Longtime village Trustee Lisa Guess and former Trustee Bill DiFulvio both care deeply about the village, and have sharp criticism for the way Ward, a first-term mayor, is leading it.

