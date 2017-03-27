VFW breakfast Sunday to raise needed ...

VFW breakfast Sunday to raise needed funds

The community is invited to an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday, April 2, at the Elgin VFW Post, to help raise money for repairs. The Watch City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1307 invites the community to an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2, at the post home, 1601 Weld Road in Elgin.

