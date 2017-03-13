U-46 TalentFest to showcase standout ...

U-46 TalentFest to showcase standout students

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The seventh annual U-46 TalentFest will once again showcase the many talented high school performers in Elgin Area School District U-46. It will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the Hemmens Auditorium, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Mar 12 star 9
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Mar 4 April M. 50
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb 13 Phart Avianly 16
schmale & north ave Feb '17 Butter Knuckles 9
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan '17 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC