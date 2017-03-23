U-46 schools raise nearly $32,000 to fight hunger
Elgin Area School District U-46 schools joined a communitywide effort raising nearly $32,000 this year toward fighting hunger within local communities. Food for Greater Elgin's six-month Change for Hunger Challenge set a goal for schools to raise at least $500 in spare change, which many schools met or exceeded.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Phart Avianly
|16
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
