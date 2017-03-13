U-46 school board candidates debate s...

U-46 school board candidates debate school choice, charter schools

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Daily Herald

Clockwise from upper left, Enoch Essendrop, Cody Holt, Veronica Noland, Donna Smith and Melissa Owens are running for three seats on the Elgin Area School District U-46 school board April 4. Candidates vying to lead the state's second-largest school district have different views on what school choice means and whether charter schools are a good idea. School board President Donna Smith of Hanover Park, and trustees Veronica Noland and Cody Holt, both of Elgin, face challengers Melissa Owens of Bartlett and Enoch Essendrop of Elgin, for three 4-year terms on the Elgin Area School District U-46 school board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10) Mar 15 rambler rich 14
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Mar 12 star 9
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Mar 4 April M. 50
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb '17 Phart Avianly 16
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan '17 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC