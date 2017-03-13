U-46 school board candidates debate school choice, charter schools
Clockwise from upper left, Enoch Essendrop, Cody Holt, Veronica Noland, Donna Smith and Melissa Owens are running for three seats on the Elgin Area School District U-46 school board April 4. Candidates vying to lead the state's second-largest school district have different views on what school choice means and whether charter schools are a good idea. School board President Donna Smith of Hanover Park, and trustees Veronica Noland and Cody Holt, both of Elgin, face challengers Melissa Owens of Bartlett and Enoch Essendrop of Elgin, for three 4-year terms on the Elgin Area School District U-46 school board.
