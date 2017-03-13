U-46 responds to charter school proposal
An Elgin group is proposing to open a charter school on the former Fox River Country Day School property in Elgin. A public hearing is scheduled Monday night on the proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Sun
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC