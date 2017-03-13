Students to take stage Tuesday in U-4...

Students to take stage Tuesday in U-46 TalentFest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Daily Herald

Elgin High School sophomores Adan Villa and Rigo Rodriguez perform a guitar duet at the school's talent show March 2, and will be among the competitors for Tuesday's Elgin Area School District U-46 TalentFest at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. Elgin High School junior Brandon Garcia performs his dance at the school's talent show March 2. He advanced to the districtwide TalentFest Tuesday at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10) Mar 15 rambler rich 14
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Mar 12 star 9
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Mar 4 April M. 50
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb '17 Phart Avianly 16
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan '17 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,671,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC