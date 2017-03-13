Students to take stage Tuesday in U-46 TalentFest
Elgin High School sophomores Adan Villa and Rigo Rodriguez perform a guitar duet at the school's talent show March 2, and will be among the competitors for Tuesday's Elgin Area School District U-46 TalentFest at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. Elgin High School junior Brandon Garcia performs his dance at the school's talent show March 2. He advanced to the districtwide TalentFest Tuesday at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin.
