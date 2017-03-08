Strong winds cause power outages, downed power lines in Elgin
Gusty winds Wednesday afternoon resulted in scattered power outages and downed power lines throughout Elgin and the Fox Valley area. Inbound and outbound Metra trains on the Milwaukee District West Line are delayed up to an hour after a power line fell on the railroad tracks near the Elgin train station, according to a Metra service update .
