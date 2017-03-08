St. Patrick's Day 5K supports South Elgin animal shelter
Animal lovers, St. Patrick's Day merrymakers and hardcore runners converged at South Elgin's SEBA Park Sunday for the second St. Pat's Day 5K to benefit Anderson Animal Shelter. A number of the runners donned Irish-themed garb for the event, which helps kick off the 5K season in the Fox Valley area.
