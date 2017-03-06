South Elgin Panera to debut drive-thr...

South Elgin Panera to debut drive-thru next week

Panera Bread in South Elgin is moving across Randall Road, opening March 13. The bakery-cafe will now feature a drive-thru. Panera Bread will relocate its bakery-cafe in South Elgin from 322 S. Randall Road to across the street at 369 S. Randall Road on Monday, March 13 at 6 a.m. On opening day, the first 40 dine-in guests with any purchase will receive a reusable Panera coffee cup and reusable tote bag, and the first 20 drive-thru guests will receive a certificate to receive a loaf of bread every month for a year .

