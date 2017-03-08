Side Street Studio Arts opens call for 2017 Battle of the Bands
Home Burial, winner of the 2016 Battle of the Bands, performs at Side Street Studio Arts. The deadline to compete in this year's contest is April 1. Side Street Studio Arts, in conjunction with Fat Cat Custom Guitars & Repair, Hope for the Day, and Rediscover Records, is excited to announce the open call for the 2017 Battle of the Bands.
