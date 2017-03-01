Side Street Studio Arts celebrates 4th anniversary with grand opening of two new spaces
Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain, center, and Jeff Meyers interview Side Street Studio Arts founder/director Tanner Melvin about its expansion project with the new Supply space, offering an affordable and diverse stock of art materials, and serving as a destination for mentorship and art education. "Four for Four" will feature visual art by Elgin-based artist Chris Palm in the gallery of Side Street Studio Arts in Elgin.
