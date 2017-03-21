Second-chance program for 4 in Kane County vandalism spree

Four people accused of vandalizing St. Charles Park District offices and a school near Wasco in late 2015 have been accepted into a Kane County program that allows first-time nonviolent felony offenders to have their records wiped clean if they stay out of trouble. Kane County Judge Marmarie Kostelny warned each defendant -- William J. Donlevy, Kyle J. Wandle, Nicholas P. Zamecnik and Jacob Principato -- that a felony conviction could affect their ability to get a job, attend college and even find an apartment if they blow their second chance under the Pretrial Diversion program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.