Registration now open for Hanover Township's annual 5K

Participants of last year's "Sprint to Spring," Hanover Township's annual 5K, cross the finish line. Registration is currently being accepted for the fourth annual event, which is May 6. Hanover Township's fourth annual "Sprint 2 Spring" 5K run/walk will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Hanover Township Izaak Walton Center, in Elgin.

