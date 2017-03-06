Plans for gun shop, shooting range in Elgin
Capitalizing on a growing appetite for guns among women, a retired Wayne businessman wants to open a "welcoming" and aesthetically pleasing gun shop and shooting range in Elgin. The city's planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing Monday about Mark Glavin's plans to open Fox Valley Shooting Club at 780 S. McLean Blvd. in a vacant 23,000-square-feet-space in a building that also holds Fusion Fitness MMA and Chan's Garden restaurant.
