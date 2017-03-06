Plans for gun shop, shooting range in...

Plans for gun shop, shooting range in Elgin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Daily Herald

Capitalizing on a growing appetite for guns among women, a retired Wayne businessman wants to open a "welcoming" and aesthetically pleasing gun shop and shooting range in Elgin. The city's planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing Monday about Mark Glavin's plans to open Fox Valley Shooting Club at 780 S. McLean Blvd. in a vacant 23,000-square-feet-space in a building that also holds Fusion Fitness MMA and Chan's Garden restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Sat April M. 50
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb 13 Phart Avianly 16
schmale & north ave Feb 11 Butter Knuckles 9
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan '17 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC