Plans for Fox Valley Shooting Club in Elgin moving ahead
Entrepreneur Mark Glavin looks over a rendering of what the shop might look like in his Fox Valley Shooting Club which he plans to open in a strip mall at the northwest corner of McLean Boulevard and College Green in Elgin. Entrepreneur Mark Glavin looks over a rendering of what the shop might look like in his Fox Valley Shooting Club which he plans to open in a strip mall at the northwest corner of McLean Boulevard and College Green in Elgin.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
