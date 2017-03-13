New life for dive pub in ElginAfter r...

New life for dive pub in ElginAfter renovations, the Dutch Inn West...

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Dutch Inn West in Elgin of years past was a dive, and not much else. Now it's still a dive, but a clean, family friendly one that offers great food, general manager Leo "Dog" Shales says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Mar 12 star 9
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Mar 4 April M. 50
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb 13 Phart Avianly 16
schmale & north ave Feb '17 Butter Knuckles 9
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan '17 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,274 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC