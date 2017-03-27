Mumps case confirmed at South Elgin's Kenyon Woods Middle School
One case of mumps has been confirmed at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin, the Elgin Courier-News reported Tuesday. School District U-46 and Kane County Department of Health officials notified parents about 5 p.m. Friday, students' last day of class before spring break.
