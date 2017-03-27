Mumps case confirmed at South Elgin's...

Mumps case confirmed at South Elgin's Kenyon Woods Middle School

One case of mumps has been confirmed at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin, the Elgin Courier-News reported Tuesday. School District U-46 and Kane County Department of Health officials notified parents about 5 p.m. Friday, students' last day of class before spring break.

