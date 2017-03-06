Multiple crashes end in North Aurora DUI arrest
NORTH AURORA – An Aurora man, who was involved in three separate crashes, which injured one person, attempted to flee before being arrested and charged with multiple felonies, announced the North Aurora Police Department. Domingo Perfecto, 41, of the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Aurora, was charged March 5 with multiple counts of aggravated driving under the influence, including one count for an accident involving great bodily harm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC