Man ruled insane in woman's murder ge...

Man ruled insane in woman's murder gets OK for trips from mental hospital

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A judge ruled Friday that a man being held at the Elgin Mental Health Center for killing a woman by lighting her on fire may venture into the community, but only with security guards. The order will allow Lawrence Hucksteadt to go with staff and at least two security guards for two visits to public places in Elgin like a recreation center, library or restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10) Wed rambler rich 14
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Mar 12 star 9
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Mar 4 April M. 50
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb '17 Phart Avianly 16
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan '17 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC