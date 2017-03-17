Man ruled insane in woman's murder gets OK for trips from mental hospital
A judge ruled Friday that a man being held at the Elgin Mental Health Center for killing a woman by lighting her on fire may venture into the community, but only with security guards. The order will allow Lawrence Hucksteadt to go with staff and at least two security guards for two visits to public places in Elgin like a recreation center, library or restaurant.
