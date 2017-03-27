Living by the sword: Carving a niche ...

Living by the sword: Carving a niche making warrior blades

Thursday

Through smoke and sparks and staccato banging from his anvil, John Lundemo forges swooping swords that look like they should be pulled from a stone, swung by a samurai or thrust on "Game of Thrones." The 60-year-old has carved out a niche making pricey blades that are inspired by history but liberally mix in elements of East and West, high art and Hollywood.

