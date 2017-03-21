Kiwanis Club of Elgin supports Youth Leadership Program

Renz Addiction Counseling Center was recently awarded $1,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Elgin to help fund the center's Leadership Empowerment And Development program for at-risk youth. For seven weeks this summer, 40 at-risk teens will learn evidence-based Project Toward No Drug Abuse curriculum with activities that reinforce leadership skills, build self-esteem, and develop decision-making abilities.

