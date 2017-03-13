Kane County keeps impact fee despite plea from Elgin
Despite Elgin's top business recruiter calling the move a job killer, Kane County officials rejected a vote Tuesday that would have eliminated a fee it charges new businesses to open or relocate locally. Tony Lucenko, director of the Elgin Development Group, urged county board members to oppose continuing impact fees.
