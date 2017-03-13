It's 1-2-3 for Heartland Voices' 10th gala

Preparing for this week's Heartland Voices gala, "Easy As 1-2-3" are front, from left, Geri Larson, Colleen Heffernan, Larry Wild and Patricia Buerger, and, back row, Santos Perez, Chris Brittain, Ken Kordick and Jessica Yeska. Not pictured are cast members Steve Hommowun and Marjorie Lattimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.