Immigration subject of Durbin's visit to Elgin

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, met with officials, community leaders and students at Elgin Community College on March 10 to talk about immigration issues and President Donald Trump's executive orders. Students at Elgin Community College listen to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, speak March 10 with local leaders about immigration issues.

