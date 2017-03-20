Images: Not just St. Patricks Day caught our eye last week
Bubba the Julianna pig greets Samantha Bliss, 18, of Woodstock, right, and her friend Danielle Barnewolt, 19, of Huntley at the 25th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo at Arlington Park on Friday. At the Pit Bull puppies kissing booth, John Lukaszewski, of Elgin holds Ashlyn Camp, 2, of Crystal Lake out over Lugnut, JuJu and Rose after they got tired of kissing and took a nap at the 25th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo at Arlington Park on Friday.
