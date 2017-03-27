Images: It was an eclectic week for o...

Images: It was an eclectic week for our photographers in the suburbs

Jenna Harvell, 18, of Maple Park and Kaneland High School holds a three-day-old baby lamb for students from Hillcrest Elementary School in Elgin to see Tuesday. The Kane County Farm Bureau Ag Literacy Program brought fourth grade students and their teachers from Kane County elementary schools to Mooseheart to learn about agriculture.

