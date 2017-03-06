Heartland Voices to host fundraiser '...

Heartland Voices to host fundraiser 'Easy as 1-2-3'

Heartland Voices invites the community to its 10th annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, March 18. A special preview performance also will be held Friday, March 17. This year's gala, "Easy As 1-2-3," celebrates some of music's greatest hits. And you guessed it, all songs are about numbers.

