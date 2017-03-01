Get tips on 'Researching Colonial American Ancestors' Tuesday
The Elgin Genealogical Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin. Did your ancestors live in one of the original Thirteen Colonies? Were they here before the Revolutionary War? If so you possibly have Colonial American ancestors.
