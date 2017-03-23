Gail Borden library candidate charged with resisting police officer
A candidate for a seat on the Gail Borden Public Library board is facing charges of resisting a police officer. Randy Hopp, 65, of Elgin, is due in Kane County court April 12 on charges stemming from his arrest Aug. 13 in Elgin.
