Gail Borden candidates talk library hours, services

Clockwise from upper from left, Amanda Garcia, Patricia Harkin, Tiffany Henderson, Sue Moyland, Elizabeth Kruger and Randy Hopp are candidates for the Gail Borden Public Library board. The six candidates running for three open seats on the Gail Borden Public Library board generally agree the library serves the community well, but have different ideas about expanding hours and adding services.

