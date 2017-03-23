Gail Borden candidates talk library hours, services
Clockwise from upper from left, Amanda Garcia, Patricia Harkin, Tiffany Henderson, Sue Moyland, Elizabeth Kruger and Randy Hopp are candidates for the Gail Borden Public Library board. The six candidates running for three open seats on the Gail Borden Public Library board generally agree the library serves the community well, but have different ideas about expanding hours and adding services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Sat
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Phart Avianly
|16
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC