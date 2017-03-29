Fire hits KinderCare in South Elgin

SOUTH ELGIN – At approximately 5:36 a.m. March 29, the South Elgin & Countryside Fire Protection District and South Elgin Police Department were dispatched to 1250 W. Spring St. to a KinderCare facility for a structure fire. When police first arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames on the southwest corner of the building, stated a news release from the fire protection district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.