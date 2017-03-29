Fire hits KinderCare in South Elgin
SOUTH ELGIN – At approximately 5:36 a.m. March 29, the South Elgin & Countryside Fire Protection District and South Elgin Police Department were dispatched to 1250 W. Spring St. to a KinderCare facility for a structure fire. When police first arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames on the southwest corner of the building, stated a news release from the fire protection district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|22 hr
|April M.
|1
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb '17
|Community
|5
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC