Fire hits KinderCare in South Elgin

Wednesday

SOUTH ELGIN – At approximately 5:36 a.m. March 29, the South Elgin & Countryside Fire Protection District and South Elgin Police Department were dispatched to 1250 W. Spring St. to a KinderCare facility for a structure fire. When police first arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames on the southwest corner of the building, stated a news release from the fire protection district.

