Family of St. Charles motorcyclist killed in Elgin crash sues truck driver, company
Jordan Hale of St. Charles was killed after being hit by a truck while riding his motorcycle. The family of a 25-year-old St. Charles man killed when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck last summer south of Elgin has filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the truck driver and his employer.
