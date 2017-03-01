EXCHANGE: STEM students create winnin...

EXCHANGE: STEM students create winning invention

Read more: Washington Times

It's a small generator that could power a small light, but the invention could pay some big dividends for a group of Streamwood High School students. Their wind-powered generator idea won the state competition in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, which encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

