ESO Concertmaster Isabella Lippi to perform free concert March 19

Elgin Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Isabella Lippi to perform a free concert Sunday, March 19, at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Elgin Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Isabella Lippi will perform a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin.

