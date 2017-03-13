Employers invited to join in ECC Job and Career Fair for health sciences April 13

Employers are invited to reserve a table for the Elgin Community College Job and Career Fair for health sciences on Thursday, April 13. The event, produced in partnership with the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment Workforce Development Division, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the Building A Atrium at the college, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The college will provide a display table and two chairs.

