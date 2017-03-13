Employers invited to join in ECC Job and Career Fair for health sciences April 13
Employers are invited to reserve a table for the Elgin Community College Job and Career Fair for health sciences on Thursday, April 13. The event, produced in partnership with the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment Workforce Development Division, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the Building A Atrium at the college, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The college will provide a display table and two chairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Wed
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Phart Avianly
|16
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC