Elgin YWCA announces Leader Luncheon 2017 nominees
YWCA Leader Luncheon reservations can be made online at YWCAelgin.org/LL2017 or by calling the YWCA at 742-7930. The YWCA Elgin is pleased to announce the 29 nominees for the 34th annual Leader Luncheon awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Phart Avianly
|16
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC