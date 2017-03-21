Elgin social worker named among the best in state
Mary Abbott, lead social worker at Abbott Middle School in Elgin, has been named the 2017 Illinois Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers-Illinois chapter. Mary Abbott, lead social worker at Abbott Middle School, will be recognized by the National Association of Social Workers-Illinois chapter at a banquet this fall.
