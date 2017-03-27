Elgin man gets 15-year prison sentence for cocaine bust
A Kane County judge issued the sentence for 51-year-old Carlos Garcia-Perez, of the 400 block of Dwight Avenue. Officials say he arranged to sell a kilogram of cocaine to a police informant for $27,000 in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb '17
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Phart Avianly
|16
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC