Elgin ends diversity contract but looks to advance the work
The city of Elgin ended its contract with its diversity consultant after more than five years, but officials say they are committed to continuing the work. Elgin spent a total of $146,000 since May 2011 on diversity consultant Phil Reed of Snap Consulting, whose contract expired in December and was not renewed at the direction of City Manger Rick Kozal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb '17
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Phart Avianly
|16
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC