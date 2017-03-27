Elgin ends diversity contract but loo...

Elgin ends diversity contract but looks to advance the work

Read more: Daily Herald

The city of Elgin ended its contract with its diversity consultant after more than five years, but officials say they are committed to continuing the work. Elgin spent a total of $146,000 since May 2011 on diversity consultant Phil Reed of Snap Consulting, whose contract expired in December and was not renewed at the direction of City Manger Rick Kozal.

