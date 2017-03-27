Elgin councilman had federal tax lien
The Internal Revenue Service's notice of federal tax lien filed in 2014 with the Kane County Recorder lists $15,103 in unpaid individual income tax balances -- which could stem from taxes, penalties or interest -- from 2005 through 2010. An IRS spokesman declined to answer questions, saying the agency does not comment on specific cases.
